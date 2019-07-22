STOKES,
Robert William (Bob):
Peacefully at Tainui Rest Home on Friday 19 July 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of Nancie for 63 years. Much loved Dad of Judy & John, Di, Kirsty & Alan, and John & Tania. Proud Grandad of Sam; Ella, Grace; Daniel, Finn, and Timo. A special thank you to the Tainui family for their love and care of Bob. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Bob's life to be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon St, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 24 July 2019 at 10.30am, to be followed by private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 22 to July 23, 2019