Robin BROWN

Guest Book
  • "Sad day as we will all miss Rob's happy smile.Great person..."
    - Bruce johnstone
  • "Rob, a kind, generous man. I have wonderful memories..."
    - Lianne Waters
  • "To the Brown Family, our sincere condolences in the passing..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Brooklands Cooperating Church
21 Bideford Street
New Plymouth
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St Luke's Cemetery
Death Notice

BROWN, Robin Abel (Rob):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 31 October 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis. Much loved father of Suzanne, the late Lynette Day, Philip and Diana. Loved and cherished Grandad of Michelle and Kirk, Michael and Mary, Joanne and Stewart, James, and Robin; Hamish, the late Andrew, and Tessa; Whitney and Johannes, Bianca and Jordan, and Matheson. Loved by his 8 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Brown family, C/O PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340 or online to wabraham.co.nz/notices. A service to celebrate the life of Rob will be held in Brooklands Cooperating Church, 21 Bideford Street, New Plymouth on Wednesday 4 November at 11.00am, followed by burial at the St Luke's Cemetery.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.