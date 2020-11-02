BROWN, Robin Abel (Rob):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 31 October 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis. Much loved father of Suzanne, the late Lynette Day, Philip and Diana. Loved and cherished Grandad of Michelle and Kirk, Michael and Mary, Joanne and Stewart, James, and Robin; Hamish, the late Andrew, and Tessa; Whitney and Johannes, Bianca and Jordan, and Matheson. Loved by his 8 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Brown family, C/O PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340 or online to wabraham.co.nz/notices. A service to celebrate the life of Rob will be held in Brooklands Cooperating Church, 21 Bideford Street, New Plymouth on Wednesday 4 November at 11.00am, followed by burial at the St Luke's Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020