CARNACHAN,
Robin (Robbie):
Peacefully surrounded by his family at Rhapsody Rest Home, New Plymouth, on Monday, 17th February 2020. Aged 83 years. Reunited with his loved wife Chrissy. Much loved dad of Tracey and Ian Schoemaker; Leanne and Des Murray. Loved poppa of Annalysse and Aaron, Alannah and Hoppy; Katelyn and Joel, Shannon and Tyler; great-poppa of Ashton, Cameron; Ella, Luca, Lily and Nubs. All messages to the Carnachan family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Robbie at The Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Friday, 21st February at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020