GOLDSWORTHY,
Robin John:
Suddenly at home on Friday 23 October 2020, aged 77 years. Loved and loving husband of Leola for 52 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Carmen, Verenna and William Isbister, Kyla and Chris Hillmer, Layton and Joanne and Royce and Liz. Loved grandad of his 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Rangimarie Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Robin's life will be held at Brooklands Cooperating Church, 21 Bideford Street, New Plymouth on Friday 30 October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private committal service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020