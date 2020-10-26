Robin GOLDSWORTHY

  • "Layton and Jo. Sorry to read your sad news. Take care. Lynn"
    - Lyn Crawford
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Brooklands Cooperating Church
21 Bideford Street
New Plymouth
GOLDSWORTHY,
Robin John:
Suddenly at home on Friday 23 October 2020, aged 77 years. Loved and loving husband of Leola for 52 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Carmen, Verenna and William Isbister, Kyla and Chris Hillmer, Layton and Joanne and Royce and Liz. Loved grandad of his 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Rangimarie Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Robin's life will be held at Brooklands Cooperating Church, 21 Bideford Street, New Plymouth on Friday 30 October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private committal service.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020
