GOLDSWORTHY,
Robin John:
Leola and family sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, food, cards, phone calls and visits during the sad loss of a very special person. Thank you also to those who attended the service and celebration of the life of a much loved and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Thanks also for your prayers, love and donations to Te Rangimarie Hospice. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 21, 2020