Robin MILLAR

Guest Book
  • "To Len and Family Our sincerest sympathy in your loss of..."
  • "To Len and family. So sad to hear of your loss. Robin was..."
    - Jude Mortlock
  • "To Len, Allistair, Craig, Stuart and Campbell - We want to..."
    - Mike Couchman
  • "To Len and the Boys, So sorry to hear of the passing of..."
    - Neil Goodwin
  • "To Millar Family So very sorry to hear of this passing of..."
    - Gloria & Des Styles
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

MILLAR, Robin Sheryl:
Len and his four sons, Allistair, Craig, Stuart, and Campbell sadly announce their beloved wife and mother passed away with grace at the Hawera Hospital on Saturday 13th July 2019, in her 75th year. Loved and admired mother-in-law of Carla, Tina, Maria, and Angela. Adored nan of her fourteen grandchildren. Robin's family warmly invite you to celebrate her life with love at the TSB Hub, Waihi Road, Hawera, on Friday 19th July 2019, commencing at 1.00pm, after which she will be laid to her rest privately.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 16 to July 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.