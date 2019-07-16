MILLAR, Robin Sheryl:
Len and his four sons, Allistair, Craig, Stuart, and Campbell sadly announce their beloved wife and mother passed away with grace at the Hawera Hospital on Saturday 13th July 2019, in her 75th year. Loved and admired mother-in-law of Carla, Tina, Maria, and Angela. Adored nan of her fourteen grandchildren. Robin's family warmly invite you to celebrate her life with love at the TSB Hub, Waihi Road, Hawera, on Friday 19th July 2019, commencing at 1.00pm, after which she will be laid to her rest privately.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 16 to July 18, 2019