MILLAR, Robin:

Len Millar and his sons, Allistair, Craig, Stuart and Campbell wish to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time of their beloved wife, and mother, Robin's battle with cancer. Thank you to the many people who provided food, flowers and support in other ways, and to those near and far who attended her funeral. Sincere thanks to the team at Hardings for your tireless efforts to ensure our families wishes were met. Also to Hawera Women's Club Music Circle and Robert Colville for playing his bagpipes so beautifully. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at New Plymouth, Hawera and Christchurch, the district nurses, hospice and Cancer Society for the dedication and care you showed Robin. Although our hearts are empty, we will cherish her memory, and her smile will never leave us.

Rest In Peace Robin



