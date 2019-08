ROWLANDS,Robin Margaret:Peacefully at Chalmers Rest Home on Thursday 15th August 2019, aged 66 years. Loved daughter of the late Eric and Elsie Rowlands. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Heather and Tom, Karen and Pete, and Keith and Eve. Special auntie and great-auntie to all her nieces and nephews."A special person, a special face, a special someone we can never replace".All messages to the Rowlands family C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations to Chalmers Rest Home would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Robin's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 19th August 2019, at 10.30am.