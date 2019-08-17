ROWLANDS,
Robin Margaret:
Peacefully at Chalmers Rest Home on Thursday 15th August 2019, aged 66 years. Loved daughter of the late Eric and Elsie Rowlands. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Heather and Tom, Karen and Pete, and Keith and Eve. Special auntie and great-auntie to all her nieces and nephews.
"A special person, a special face, a special someone we can never replace".
All messages to the Rowlands family C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations to Chalmers Rest Home would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Robin's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 19th August 2019, at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019