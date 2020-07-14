HOTTER, Robyn Gael:
On Friday 10 July 2020, following an unexpected illness. Dearly loved life partner and best friend of Wayne. Loving Mum of Hannah, and Matthew. Adored daughter of Lynton and Lynne, daughter-in-law of Elaine. Cherished sister of Maree and Dean, and Aaron and Michelle. Loved aunty of Sydnie, Blake and Caleb. A kind and giving person to the end, Robyn's organs have been gifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cerebral Palsy Society. Messages to Robyn's family can be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/robyn. A service to celebrate Robyn's wonderful life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 17 July 2020 at 12noon, followed by a private burial at Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 14, 2020