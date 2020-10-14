PRENTICE,
Robyn Jacqueline:
Dead on arrival of this notice. On the 10/10/2020 Robyn travelled on to plant a new garden with Kelvin and Nana Jacque. Robyn's laughter will be missed by many especially Terry, Greg, Aana & Cam, Lhani & Tim, and her grandchildren Brook & Aloma, Liam, Connor & Keegan, Rashele, Shamus & Jasper. Messages of support etc can be sent to the family, c/- 17 Harris Street, Waitara. A private service has been held.
a simple cremation
& burials
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 14, 2020