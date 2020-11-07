PRENTICE, Robyn:
Terry, Greg, Kelvin (dec), Anna, Cam, Lhani, Tim and the grandchildren Brook, Seamus, Jasper, Liam (dec), Connor, Keegan, Rashele and Aloma would like to thank the many who supported us in numerous ways following the passing of our loved wife, mother and "Robyn" to the grandkids on October 10. We feel deeply comforted by the number of people who joined us to celebrate Robyn's life in person and with messages. Special thanks to the Hospice and Hospital teams for their amazing care and support. Robyn had an input into so many peoples lives through Harcourts Real Estate and the many organisations she belonged to and supported over many years. Please accept this as a personal and grateful thank you.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 7, 2020