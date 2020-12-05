Robyn STANDISH

STANDISH, Robyn Muriel:
Peacefully on Wednesday 2 December 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew and Maureen, and Rachael and Tim. Treasured Nana to Ryan, Sean and Isobel. Loved sister of Barbara, Heather and Anne. A celebration of Robyn's life will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel 143/13th Ave, Tauranga, on Monday 7 December at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to the Standish Family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 5, 2020
