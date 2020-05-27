DUNCAN,
Roderick John (Rod):
Our treasured Roddy died on Tuesday 26 May 2020. Loved soulmate of Sue. Adored Dad/Roddy of Harriet and Ben, Piers and Loren and the grandchildren Tillie, Mollie-Rose, Jade, and Odin. Our sincere thanks to all the staff at Hospice Taranaki for their wonderful support and guidance. Please consider a donation to Hospice Taranaki in Rod's memory which may be left at the service. A service for Rod will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 29 May 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Due to restricted numbers (100), please email your intention to attend to [email protected]
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 27, 2020