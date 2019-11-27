KENNEDY,
Roderick Henry (Rod):
Rod passed away peacefully at 10.20pm on Thursday 21st November 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law and papa. Special thanks to Hospice doctors, nurses and staff for the exceptional care, attention and respect given to Rod. In accordance with Rod's wishes, a simple service was held on Saturday 23rd November. In lieu of flowers and cards a donation to Hospice Taranaki is appreciated.
a simple cremation
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019