STEELE,
Roderick George (Rod):
19.8.1939 - 25.3.2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Maryann Rest Home. In his 81st year. Loved husband of Varien, loved father and father-in-law of Dallas and Simon, Grant and Leane,and Duncan and Cis, loved grandad of Kailey and Nicole, and Tate and Greer, loved brother and brother-in-law of Graham and Meridee. Thank you to Hospice and the staff at Maryann Rest Home for all your care and kindness. All messages to P.O. Box 114, Eltham 4353. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020