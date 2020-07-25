STEELE, Roderick George:



Varien, Dallis, Grant, Duncan, and families would like to thank everyone who phoned, and sent us cards, many filled with memories of Rod. It was a tough time through lockdown, but we appreciate all the love and support that we received. Thank you to Mum's neighbours who showed great care and kindness. A big thanks also to the staff at Maryann Rest Home, who cared for Rod during his last few weeks. A memorial for Rod will be held in the future.



