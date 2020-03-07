GYDE,

Rodney Lynton (Gydey):

It is with much sadness and heavy hearts we announce that Rodney passed away on 4 March 2020. Great love and soulmate of Pam. Best mate, respected and loved father of Bradley & Brendon. Loved father-in-law of Lex and Ingrid. Loved and adored Popa of Indy and Cruz. Loved son of the late Ray & Lyn. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Colin, Donald & Carol, Vicky & Cameron, Michelle and Greg. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Great friend to many. Rodney will be missed more than words can say. Many thanks to all the people who have helped and supported us. Special thanks to Karen & Murray. In accordance to Rodney's wishes, a private farewell has been held.

