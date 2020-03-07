Rodney GYDE

Guest Book
  • "My thoughts and love are with you at this very sad tine"
    - Sue Jameson
  • "Condolences to the Gyde and Lovegrove families. Many great..."
  • "To the Gyde family. Very sorry to hear of Rodney's passing...."
    - Howard Johns
  • "Sad to read about Rodney's death. As cousins we spent a lot..."
    - Philip Edwards
  • "Dear Pam and family ,our sincerest condolences on the loss..."
    - Malcolm Carswell
Service Information
A Simple Cremation & Burials
233 Carrington Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-023-6236
Death Notice

GYDE,
Rodney Lynton (Gydey):
It is with much sadness and heavy hearts we announce that Rodney passed away on 4 March 2020. Great love and soulmate of Pam. Best mate, respected and loved father of Bradley & Brendon. Loved father-in-law of Lex and Ingrid. Loved and adored Popa of Indy and Cruz. Loved son of the late Ray & Lyn. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Colin, Donald & Carol, Vicky & Cameron, Michelle and Greg. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Great friend to many. Rodney will be missed more than words can say. Many thanks to all the people who have helped and supported us. Special thanks to Karen & Murray. In accordance to Rodney's wishes, a private farewell has been held.
a simple cremation
& burials
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.