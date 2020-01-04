Rodney JOHNS

Guest Book
  • "Deepest Sympathy Rodand Betty Smith New Plymouth"
  • "What a shock....played a lot of Cricket with Rodney, A true..."
    - Matthew Rogers
  • "Our sympathy to Rodneys family so sorry to hear of Rodneys..."
    - denis clark
  • "Toia and Family Sending deepest condolences and thoughts to..."
    - Christine Mannex
  • "Our deepest condolences with the loss off Rodney. Will be..."
    - Michael and Henny Ryan
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
Death Notice

JOHNS, Rodney Michael:
On 2 January 2020 we tragically lost a special man. He died surrounded by his 3 favourite girls – Wife Toia and daughters Ashley and Elle. Dearly loved youngest son of Colleen & Leo (both deceased). Loved brother of Gary, Barbara Flett, Neil Johns (deceased), and Christine Smith. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Special substitute dad to Ashleigh and Catlin Baker.
Gone to soon and will be missed by many.
Messages to the John's Family may be left on Rodney's tribute page eagars.co.nz/Rodney. A service to celebrate Rodney's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 7 January 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020
