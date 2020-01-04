JOHNS, Rodney Michael:
On 2 January 2020 we tragically lost a special man. He died surrounded by his 3 favourite girls – Wife Toia and daughters Ashley and Elle. Dearly loved youngest son of Colleen & Leo (both deceased). Loved brother of Gary, Barbara Flett, Neil Johns (deceased), and Christine Smith. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Special substitute dad to Ashleigh and Catlin Baker.
Gone to soon and will be missed by many.
Messages to the John's Family may be left on Rodney's tribute page eagars.co.nz/Rodney. A service to celebrate Rodney's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 7 January 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020