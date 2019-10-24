ROBINSON, Rodney Steven:
Sunrise: 21.02.1950 -
Sunset: 21.10.2019
Suddenly passed away surrounded by his family after a short illness. Husband of Maureen (nee Murfitt). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Shane, Jonno and Bex. Cherished grandad of Jacob, Jaya, and Reeve. Big time friend of Steve Keys. Rodney's tangi is being held at Waiokura Marae, Winks Road, Manaia, and his service will be held there on Friday 25th October 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at the Hawera Cemetery.
