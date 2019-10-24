Rodney ROBINSON

Guest Book
  • "Shane, Jonathan and family, was shocked to hear of Rodneys..."
    - Bullo Bulmer
  • "Our love and thoughts are with you all. Love Gloria and..."
    - First Name Gloria Last Name Manu
  • "Jonno, Bex and family - Sincere sympathy on the death of..."
  • "Dear Maureen and family and Marilyn and Tony I was very..."
    - Daryl Parker
  • "Sorry for your loss. Rodney was a great guy and will be..."
    - Bruce Tobin
Death Notice

ROBINSON, Rodney Steven:
Sunrise: 21.02.1950 -
Sunset: 21.10.2019
Suddenly passed away surrounded by his family after a short illness. Husband of Maureen (nee Murfitt). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Shane, Jonno and Bex. Cherished grandad of Jacob, Jaya, and Reeve. Big time friend of Steve Keys. Rodney's tangi is being held at Waiokura Marae, Winks Road, Manaia, and his service will be held there on Friday 25th October 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at the Hawera Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
