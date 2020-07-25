Rodney STUART

  • "We send our condolences to Rodneys family. A lovely man..."
    - Jacki Davies
  • "To Janet and family, sending my love and thoughts to you at..."
  • "My deepest sympathy Janet to you and family on your loss..."
  • "To Janet & Family, Sending our love and support to you all..."
    - Ian & Frances Jenkins
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss Stephen and Elizabeth."
    - Elaine Hodge
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

STUART,
Rodney James Newth:
19.01.1939 - 18.07.2020
(81 years). Janet is sad to announce the death of her loved husband and soulmate of 60 years, who was the loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Elizabeth (New Plymouth), Sandra Kelly (New Plymouth), and David and Thuy (Saudi Arabia). Loved Grandad of Daniel Kelly and Sophie Mann (New Plymouth), Nerida (Melbourne), Eric (Auckland), and Caitlyn (New Plymouth). Great-Grandad of Lilly and Ysabella (New Plymouth). In accordance with Rodney's wishes a private gathering has been held. All messages to the Stuart Family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 25, 2020
