STUART,
Rodney James Newth:
19.01.1939 - 18.07.2020
(81 years). Janet is sad to announce the death of her loved husband and soulmate of 60 years, who was the loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Elizabeth (New Plymouth), Sandra Kelly (New Plymouth), and David and Thuy (Saudi Arabia). Loved Grandad of Daniel Kelly and Sophie Mann (New Plymouth), Nerida (Melbourne), Eric (Auckland), and Caitlyn (New Plymouth). Great-Grandad of Lilly and Ysabella (New Plymouth). In accordance with Rodney's wishes a private gathering has been held. All messages to the Stuart Family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340.
