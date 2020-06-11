Rodney TROTT

  • " Our thoughts are with you Paul, Sarah & Family at this..."
    - Sian Wisnewski
  • "I am so sorry to hear of your Dads passing.Paul, Shane, and..."
  • "All our love and support for Paul and Shane, Rod's..."
    - Lindy Brennan
  • "From the STHS 59ers group - our sincere condolences to..."
    - John Granville
  • "I'm so sorry to hear that Rod has gone. He always greeted..."
    - Kevin Green
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Stratford War Memorial Centre
Miranda Street
Stratford
Death Notice

TROTT, Rodney George:
Peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday 9 June 2020, aged 74. Loved Dad of Paul and Jo, and Shane and Diane. Proud Grandpa of Dylan, Morgan; and Sarah. Loved son of George and Betty (both deceased), and brother of Jenny and Rob, Glenys and Graeme. Loved former husband and friend of Jan. Messages to the Trott family may be left on Rod's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/rod. A service to celebrate Rod's life will be held at the Stratford War Memorial Centre, Miranda Street, Stratford, on Saturday 13 June 2020, at 12.00pm, followed by his burial at Kopuatama Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 11 to June 12, 2020
