TROTT, Rodney George:
Peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday 9 June 2020, aged 74. Loved Dad of Paul and Jo, and Shane and Diane. Proud Grandpa of Dylan, Morgan; and Sarah. Loved son of George and Betty (both deceased), and brother of Jenny and Rob, Glenys and Graeme. Loved former husband and friend of Jan. Messages to the Trott family may be left on Rod's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/rod. A service to celebrate Rod's life will be held at the Stratford War Memorial Centre, Miranda Street, Stratford, on Saturday 13 June 2020, at 12.00pm, followed by his burial at Kopuatama Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 11 to June 12, 2020