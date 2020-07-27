IRELAND, Roger Michael:
Passed peacefully at Kohatu Rest Home on Saturday 25th July 2020, aged 81 years. Loved son of the late Mick and Maisie Ireland. Loved husband of the late Valerie. Brother and brother-in-law of Christine and Harry (dec) Lace, and twin brother of Carol and Jim Shepherd. Respected uncle, great-uncle, and great-great-uncle. Grateful thanks to Sandra and her team at Kohatu Rest Home for 16 years of care and compassion. All messages may be sent to "The Ireland Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices A service for Roger will be held in St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Domett Street, Waitara, on Tuesday 28th July 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 27, 2020