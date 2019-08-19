Roger MCCLENNAN

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to read the passing of dear Roger Our thought are..."
    - Lyn Hartley
  • "Please except my deepest sympathy.My thoughts are with all..."
  • "R.I.P Roger was nice working with you clever man gone to..."
    - Jock Hughes
  • "RIP Roger. Love always. Maureen"
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

McCLENNAN, Roger:
Unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, 15 August 2019. Aged 71 years. Loved husband of the late Jill, loved father and father-in-law of Holly and James Bevington, Courtney and Paige, loved granddad of Emma, Julian and Rosie; Caleb and Cloe, loved brother and brother-in-law of Terry (deceased), Martin and Ruth, Verginia and Stephanie (deceased), loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. All messages to the McClennan family may be sent to c/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com Funeral details to follow.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 19, 2019
