McCLENNAN, Roger:
Unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, 15 August 2019. Aged 71 years. Loved husband of the late Jill, loved father and father-in-law of Holly and James Bevington, Courtney and Paige, loved granddad of Emma, Julian and Rosie; Caleb and Cloe, loved brother and brother-in-law of Terry (deceased), Martin and Ruth, Verginia and Stephanie (deceased), loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. All messages to the McClennan family may be sent to c/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com Funeral details to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 19, 2019