WATKINS,
Dr Roger Lionel Sloane:
Stoic, talented, compassionate & kind,
Unique, quirky – born witha brilliant mind.
Roger died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday 22nd December 2019. Treasured father of Stephen and partner Brooke; cherished soulmate of the late Barbara; much loved brother of Selwyn and wife Barbara; adored son of the late Avis and Harry. Our sincere thanks to Roger's wonderful friends and his dedicated carers. In accordance with Roger's wishes, a private ceremony with family and close friends has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019