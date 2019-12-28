Dr Roger WATKINS

Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

WATKINS,
Dr Roger Lionel Sloane:
Stoic, talented, compassionate & kind,
Unique, quirky – born witha brilliant mind.
Roger died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday 22nd December 2019. Treasured father of Stephen and partner Brooke; cherished soulmate of the late Barbara; much loved brother of Selwyn and wife Barbara; adored son of the late Avis and Harry. Our sincere thanks to Roger's wonderful friends and his dedicated carers. In accordance with Roger's wishes, a private ceremony with family and close friends has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019
