WHITE, Roger James:
Passed suddenly at home in Hawera, on Saturday 4 April 2020, two days after his 63rd birthday. Much loved husband of Myra. Loved father of Kendall, Amy, and Brian. Adored by all his grandchildren. Loved son of the late Bernard and Dorothy White. Son-in-law of the late Edith and Norman Skedgwell. Loved by all his family. Messages may be left online at:
www.wabraham.co.nz/notices.
We will all miss you and see you at the golden gates.
Due to the lockdown, a memorial service for Roger will be held at a later date, details will be announced in The Daily News.
"I am missing you today and know you are in heaven, but time is rough without you. I miss you so much."
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020