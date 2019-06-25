PARK, Roma Mary:
Passed away at Trinity Home & Hospital Hawera on Monday 17 June 2019, in her 98th year. Lifetime partner of Leo (d), loved sister of Garth (d), Ngaia (d), Dorothy (d), & Jacklyn. Treasured mother of Ronald, Malcolm (d), and Kerry (d). Grandmother of Sally, Stephen, and Scott. Great-grandmother of Roma and Louis. A special thank you to her nephew Tom Edgcombe for his help and support in caring for Roma over the years. A celebration of Roma's life will be held at Harding's Chapel, 17 Regent Street, Hawera, on Thursday 27 June at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Hawera Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 25 to June 26, 2019