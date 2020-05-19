BENGE, Ronald Mervyn:
Passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday 16th May 2020, aged 74 years. Treasured husband of the late Zealandia. Loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Brian, Jayson and Tanya, Lois and Nathan, and Kerry. Loved by all his 10 grandchildren. Cherished son of Mervyn and Estelle, and one of 10 siblings. Ronald will be available for viewing at his home until Wednesday night. All correspondence to [email protected] or text 0272580770. A private family service will be held for Ronald.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 19, 2020