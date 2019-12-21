Ronald DOBSON

Guest Book
  • "So sad to read of Ron's passing. He drove one of our cars..."
    - Sharon Preece
  • "Sorry to read of Dobbies death a really nice man who i had..."
    - BILL Butler
  • "So sad to read of Rons passing always enjoyed our chats..."
  • "Farewell "Dobbie" a lovely gentleman who loved his bowls..."
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

DOBSON, Ronald James:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th December 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Maureen, and cherished father of Philip. In keeping with Ron's wishes a private service was held on Monday 16th December 2019, after which Ron was laid to rest at the Hawera Cemetery. Farewelled by extended family on behalf of brothers Charlie, Gordon, Jack and Lloyd. Special thanks to the staff at Annie Brydon for the special care that they gave him and the Tower Bowling Club for their support and remembrance.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019
