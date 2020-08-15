GULLIVER,
Ronald Ernest (Ron/Gully):
25.7.1940 - 10.8.2020
Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by loving family at home. Beloved husband of Jean for over 55 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Bevan, Duane & Margaret, Lester & Natasha, Kerri, Kristi and their families. Dearly loved Grandad and Pop to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother-in-law of Jill and Les. According to Ron's wishes, a private cremation has been held. All messages to 8a Puketotara Street, New Plymouth 4312.
"GONE FISHING"
a simple cremation
& burials
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 15, 2020