HARPER, Ronald Cedric
Simpson (Ron):
Passed away peacefully at Ultimate Care Rhapsody on Friday, April 10th, 2020, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ngaire. Loved father and father-in-law of Gareth, Damon and Shenee. Loved grandad to Lynkn, Summer, Jessica, Phoenix, and Akira. All messages to the Harper family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz. Due to the current situation a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020