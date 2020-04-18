Ronald HARPER

Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

HARPER, Ronald Cedric
Simpson (Ron):
Passed away peacefully at Ultimate Care Rhapsody on Friday, April 10th, 2020, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ngaire. Loved father and father-in-law of Gareth, Damon and Shenee. Loved grandad to Lynkn, Summer, Jessica, Phoenix, and Akira. All messages to the Harper family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz. Due to the current situation a private family service has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020
