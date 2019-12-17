Ronald KENNY

Guest Book
  • "To Kevin & Karen,Rex & Joy & Family, Our Condolences to you..."
  • "Deepest sympathy to the Kenny whanau Big hugs to koro kev..."
    - Denise Robinson
  • "Sending you all my love and thoughts. Ron was such a..."
    - Jo Allen
  • "Hi my thoughts are with you Kevin and Karen and rex and joy..."
    - Leanne Watts
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Nelson Street
Waitara
Death Notice

KENNY,
Ronald William (Ron):
Peacefully, surrounded by family at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Sunday 15 December 2019, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Joyce. Loved dad of Rex and Joy (Carterton), and Kevin and Karen (Waitara). Loved Grandy of Simon and Kaylene, Martin and Nicky, Colleen and Aaron, Claire, and great-grandchildren Cain, Keegan, Danyon, Marshall, Issac, and Ruby. All messages can be sent to 'The Kenny Family' c/- Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, 4310. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Nelson Street, Waitara on Thursday 19 December 2019, at 11.00am. Followed by a private committal.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
