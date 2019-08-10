PROCTER, Rosa:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 8th August 2019, aged 93 years, at Heatherlea Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Cedric. Much loved mother of Kim and Mandy. Mother-in-law of Les and Grandmother of Rosie, Leslie, Aaron, and Candi.
"Sadly missed"
All messages to the Procter family, c/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Rosa will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 13th August at 10.30am followed by private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019