Rosa PROCTER

Guest Book
  • "Fly high angel. Will miss you dearly Rosie Posie! Your..."
    - Shanelle Rowden
  • "Dear Mandy,Our Deepest Sympathy to You ,Les and your..."
    - Brian and Carol
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

PROCTER, Rosa:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 8th August 2019, aged 93 years, at Heatherlea Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Cedric. Much loved mother of Kim and Mandy. Mother-in-law of Les and Grandmother of Rosie, Leslie, Aaron, and Candi.
"Sadly missed"
All messages to the Procter family, c/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Rosa will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 13th August at 10.30am followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.