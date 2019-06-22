BARKLA, Rosemary:
Rosemary's family wish to express their sincere appreciation to those who offered support in so many ways, during the recent loss of our dearly loved Mum, grandmother, great grandmother, and master sponge maker. We really appreciated all the support from our family, friends and work colleagues with all the visits, baking, flowers, phone calls, cards, messages, and on line tributes. This helped us during this sad time. A special thank you to Kelly and Jordan from Harding's Funeral Services for helping us to honour Rosemary's life, and Linda from Tairoa Lodge for the beautiful venue and catering, and to everyone who attended Rosemary's funeral from near and afar. To all the staff from Annie Brydon, and the girls from Someday Café, you were very special to her. Thank you.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 22, 2019