BURN, Rosemary Margaret
(Rose) (nee Levett):
Passed suddenly at home on Wednesday 25th December 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Brett. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Barrie and Serdar, Darryl and Waldo, and Stephen and Shaun. Dearly loved grandmother of Preston and Ilana, and Tayla. In lieu of flowers, donations to Royal Forest and Bird Protection Society of New Zealand Inc would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The Burn Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A service for Rose will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Saturday 4th January 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019