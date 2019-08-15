Rosemary CUNNIFFE

Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

CUNNIFFE,
Rosemary Margaret:
Peacefully at Elizabeth R Rest Home Stratford on Wednesday 14th August 2019, aged 80 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Vicki, Clint, Lexia, loved granna of James and Kerri, David and Mel, great-granna of Damon, Hunter and Nirvana, loved friend of Don. All messages to Brian Darth Funeral Services, C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. In preference to flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Family and friends are invited to attend the service for Rosemary at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, cnr Regan & Juliet Streets, Stratford, on Saturday 17th August 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
