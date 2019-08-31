CUNNIFFE,

Rosemary Margaret:

Rosemary's family wish to thank everyone for their love and support during Mum/Granna's illness and sad loss. To all of Rosemary's friends and neighbours, the management and staff at Elizabeth R, Doctor Radich, Brian Darth, Rev'd Peter Barleyman and all others who helped in any way. Also to those who sent letters, cards of sympathy, messages of condolence and flowers. Please accept this as an expression of our deepest gratitude.

Goodbyes are not forever

Goodbyes are not the end

They simply mean,

I'll miss you

Until we meet again!



