Acknowledgement

HARVIE,

Rosemary Feltham:

Graeme, Chris and Tina, Kathryn and Robert, Angela and John and families sincerely thank everybody for their kindness and support given to us both before and after the loss of Rosemary. Special thanks to our extended family and friends for all their support over the past months since Rosemary's motor neuron disease diagnosis. Special thanks to those who provided baking and meals, phone call, sent cards, flowers and gave donations to St John Hawera, and thanks to those who travelled long distances to attend her Remembrance Service. To Glenn and the team at Clegg's Funeral Services than you for the care and attention you gave Rosemary and us as a family. Special thanks to the Motor Neurone support group. Rosemary really loved the monthly luncheons and support and visits from Carol (MND) and Moira (MS). Thank you to Lynnie, the staff, and volunteers at the Alzheimer's Day programme, which Rosemary enjoyed attending, and to the Health Care staff who visited her daily. Thanks to Dr Lallu for your upfront approach which we appreciated, and also to the staff involved in Rosemary's care at TDHB and Hospice Taranaki. Thank you to Roger Bent for leading the lovely service celebrating Rosemary's life, to Frank Eustace for the eulogy, to Ruth Briesman for the reading, and to Kate and Amber for their kind words. Thank you to Hawera Mount View Lions for the catering. As there are so many we wish to thank but addresses were not always supplied, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our thanks for your kindness.

"A truly gracious lady at rest"



