GEORGE,
Rosina Elizabeth Mary
(Rose) (Formerly Snowden):
At Erin Park Rest Home on 19 October, aged 103 years. Loved wife of the late Victor Snowden and the late Reginald George. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Victor and Mary Snowden, (Auckland), and Trina and Laurence Forsythe, (Nelson). Loved Nana Rose of Ken Snowden; Suzie, Brendan Bryn and Milla Jury, (Auckland), Lisa and Kayla Shatford; Robert, Dominique, Rosemary and Kiara Shatford, Clive, Nicole, Toni, Nicki, Darren and Asha Forsythe, (Nelson). Fiona, Wayne and Reece McGinn, Jaime, Stephanie, and Lulu McGinn, Mitchel, Ebony, Ivory and Jasper McGinn, (Brisbane). A service to celebrate Rose's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe on Friday 25 October, at 2.00pm. Communications c/- PO Box 97448, Manukau 2241.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019