Roy ERB

Guest Book
  • "Our sincere condolences to the Erb family at this sad time...."
    - Anna Raeder
  • "My sincere condolences to the extended Erb family on the..."
    - Phil Gayton
  • "My condolences to Barbara and family. Fond memories of Roy..."
    - Diana Crawshaw
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

ERB, Roy Ian:
6.11.1928 - 21.11.2020, aged 92
Sadly passed away at Taranaki Base Hospital on Saturday 21 November 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Barbara. Loved and adored father of Fiona and Mike, Cindy, Leanne and Ferg, and their families. Greatly loved Poppa of Levi, Paige and Rachael; Kathryn and Gary, Paul and Tara, and Ben; Fletcher, Brodie, Miller and Cooper. Great-Grandfather of Lexi and Poppy. Messages to the Erb family may be left on Roy's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/roy or sent to c/o 16 Tukapa Street, New Plymouth. According to Roy's wishes, a private service will be held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.