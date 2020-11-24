ERB, Roy Ian:
6.11.1928 - 21.11.2020, aged 92
Sadly passed away at Taranaki Base Hospital on Saturday 21 November 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Barbara. Loved and adored father of Fiona and Mike, Cindy, Leanne and Ferg, and their families. Greatly loved Poppa of Levi, Paige and Rachael; Kathryn and Gary, Paul and Tara, and Ben; Fletcher, Brodie, Miller and Cooper. Great-Grandfather of Lexi and Poppy. Messages to the Erb family may be left on Roy's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/roy or sent to c/o 16 Tukapa Street, New Plymouth. According to Roy's wishes, a private service will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 24, 2020