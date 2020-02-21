WILLIAMS, Roy Leonard:
Peacefully at Chalmers Rest Home on Wednesday 19 February 2020. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Anne for 49 wonderful years. Devoted and loving father of Alan, Lance and Margaret, and Joanne and Andrew Greig. Beloved Grandad of Joseph, Bryn, Michael and Mathew. Messages to Roy's family may be left on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/roy A celebration of Roy's life will be held at the Baptist Church, 74 Portia St, Stratford, on Monday 24 February, at 1.00pm. Roy will then be laid to rest at Kopuatama Cemetery. Roy's family would appreciate any donations to the Order of St John in recognition of its work.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020