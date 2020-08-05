Ruby "Betty" BALSOM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby "Betty" BALSOM.
Death Notice

BALSOM,
Ruby Ellen Mary (Betty):
Born September 1923, died 1 August 2020, aged 96. Beloved wife of the late Syd. Mother of Lee, Wendy & Leo Horne, Vicki & Bruce Sutton, and Tina Salvatore. Loving Nana of Lee & Wade, Leanne, Danny and Caine Chamberlain, Laura, Rose & Kate, and Great-Nana of 7. According to Betty's wishes a private funeral has been held. A gathering to celebrate Mum's life will be held at a later date. Thank you Telford Rest Home for the care of Mum.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.