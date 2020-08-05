BALSOM,
Ruby Ellen Mary (Betty):
Born September 1923, died 1 August 2020, aged 96. Beloved wife of the late Syd. Mother of Lee, Wendy & Leo Horne, Vicki & Bruce Sutton, and Tina Salvatore. Loving Nana of Lee & Wade, Leanne, Danny and Caine Chamberlain, Laura, Rose & Kate, and Great-Nana of 7. According to Betty's wishes a private funeral has been held. A gathering to celebrate Mum's life will be held at a later date. Thank you Telford Rest Home for the care of Mum.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 5, 2020