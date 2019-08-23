GOODIN, Ruby:

29.08.11 - 23.8.18



How is it that one year has passed since we've touched your precious face, heard your infectious giggle and held you in our arms. Now we kiss your lips goodnight of a photo in a frame, wishing like crazy we could have you back again. The ache of loosing you Ruby we can't come close to explain, the only way our hearts could heal is to have you back again. The year without you has been hard, the years ahead will be harder.



We miss your laugh

We miss your sass We miss your smile



In all its style. We love you to the moon and back Ruby



Sending kisses on angels wings



Love Mum, Dad, Poppy and Harri xxxx



