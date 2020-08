GOODIN, Ruby:29.08.11 - 23.8.18Two years have passed since you left us Ruby.Our hearts were broken then, they are still broken now. We have learnt that time does not heal and know that it never will.It's the ache in the morningIt's the ache in the eveningIt's not laughing fullyIt's not smiling trulyIt's the sun gone downIt's not having you aroundIt's the roses wiltedIt's the loneliest soundIt's your laugh unheardIt's your smile unseenIt's wishing and wantingFor what could have beenWe will Miss you Ruby, Everyday, forever.We love you to the moon and backMiss you every second.Love always - Mum, Dad, poppy and Harri Xxxx