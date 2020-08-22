GOODIN, Ruby:
29.08.11 - 23.8.18
Two years have passed since you left us Ruby.
Our hearts were broken then, they are still broken now. We have learnt that time does not heal and know that it never will.
It's the ache in the morning
It's the ache in the evening
It's not laughing fully
It's not smiling truly
It's the sun gone down
It's not having you around
It's the roses wilted
It's the loneliest sound
It's your laugh unheard
It's your smile unseen
It's wishing and wanting
For what could have been
We will Miss you Ruby, Everyday, forever.
We love you to the moon and back
Miss you every second.
Love always - Mum, Dad, poppy and Harri Xxxx
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 22, 2020