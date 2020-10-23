MILESI,
Rudolph Leonard (Rudi):
Passed away peacefully on 20th October 2020, at Annie Brydon Rest Home, Hawera, aged 94 years. Dearly loved son of the late Ada and Rudolph Milesi, loved brother of the late Julia, loved cousin of Bernard Schmid, Betty Sharp and the late Rose.
Gardener, thespian and valued friend of many.
A rosary will be said in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Patea, on Tuesday evening 27th October at 7.00pm. A service to celebrate Rudi's life will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Hawera, on Wednesday 28th October at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020