Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace our great dear friend,our thoughts ,love,hugs..."
    - David Sharpe
  • "REST IN PEACE OUR GREAT DEAR FRIEND, OUR THOUGHTS LOVE..."
    - PHYLLIS Sharpe
  • "Arohanui to the Bublitz whanau John was a good work mate at..."
    - Alan Wipere
  • "John, you were the World's Best Neighbour and I am going to..."
    - Michelle Hopkins
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

BUBLITZ,
Russell John Cecil (John):
On Tuesday 3 September 2019, 88 years young!
Loved soulmate of Jo, for 58 years.
Beloved King of his Pride: Karena & Keith, Sophie & Caleb.
Tanya & Greg, Matt & Jack.
Shane & Ann, Kayley, Shannon, Luke, & Sharni.
Jodee & Terry, Caitlin, Jack & Lachie.
Rocky & Ruby.
Passed peacefully at home with So Much Love.
"Night night, Johnny B"
In preference to flowers, a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Messages to the Bublitz family can be left on John's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/johnnyb.
A service to farewell John will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 7 September 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
