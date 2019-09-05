BUBLITZ,
Russell John Cecil (John):
On Tuesday 3 September 2019, 88 years young!
Loved soulmate of Jo, for 58 years.
Beloved King of his Pride: Karena & Keith, Sophie & Caleb.
Tanya & Greg, Matt & Jack.
Shane & Ann, Kayley, Shannon, Luke, & Sharni.
Jodee & Terry, Caitlin, Jack & Lachie.
Rocky & Ruby.
Passed peacefully at home with So Much Love.
"Night night, Johnny B"
In preference to flowers, a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Messages to the Bublitz family can be left on John's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/johnnyb.
A service to farewell John will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 7 September 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019