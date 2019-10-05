Acknowledgement

BUBLITZ,

Russell John Cecil (John):

John's pride - Jo, Karena and Keith, Tanya and Greg, Shane and Ann, Jodee and Terry, Rocky, his beloved Ruby, and all the grandkids - would like to thank everyone who supported the family with yummy meals, gorgeous flowers, cards, visits and calls after the loss of our guy. We would also like to thank John's medical team, including the Cardiac Units at both Taranaki Base and Waikato, Dr. Nicola Jacquemard, the team at St John, the incredible Hospice nurses who were always there when we needed them, and Dr Paola Valli, who helped us keep him home to the end. To all those who attended or watched John's service, thank you for helping to make his farewell so special. Big thanks also goes out to Billy Preston for the live stream, and Eagars for guiding us through the day – he would have loved the service and surrounds! Our heartfelt thanks also goes out to everyone who made generous donations to Taranaki Hospice in John's name. Your contributions will be making a difference to families like ours.

We miss you, Johnny B.

The biggest Thank You

goes to you.



