BUBLITZ,

Russell John Cecil (John):

On September 3rd we remember with sadness the passing of our beloved Leo. So dearly loved, so sadly missed by Jo, Karena, Tanya, Shane, Jodee, Rocky, and his mate Ruby along with all his pride.



Time for me to leave you, I won't say Goodbye,



Look for me in Rainbows, high up in the sky.



In the evening Sunset, when all the world is through,



Just look for me and love me, and I'll be close to you.



It won't be forever, the day will come and then,



My loving arms will hold you all, when we meet again.



