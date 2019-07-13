SIMPSON, Russell:

Lois and family would like to thank everyone who visited Russell in hospital and the rest home. Love, support, conversation and laughter given during this time was appreciated. Thanks to all who attended Russell's funeral. A special thanks to Rev Albi, Rex and the speakers who celebrated Russell's life in a respectful and humorous way. Janine from Vospers was a great support and showed care and compassion. Visits, flowers, cards, phone calls, baking and kind thoughts have given much appreciated support for Lois and the family. It is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.



