VICKERS, Russell:
At home on Tuesday, 11th August 2020. In his 85th year. Loved husband of the late Marie. Loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Barry; Lynette (deceased); Kevin; Sandra and Gavin; Noddy and Belinda; Rochelle and Lance. Loved grandad to Megan, David and Claire; Dylan and Connor; Georgie and Harper; Kaitlyn and Mikayla and his great-grandchildren. All messages to the Vickers family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com. In accordance with the COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 13, 2020