Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy jan and family for the loss off Russell..."
    - Annie Okeeffe
  • "Deepest sympathies to Jan and family.Great memories of when..."
  • "To Jan and family,so very sorry at your loss of Russell.Ed..."
    - Ed Klemra
  • "Sending Love and condolences,Jan and all the family"
    - Neil Hill & Lewis
  • "Very sad to see where Russell has died Jan, thinking of you..."
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

WAITE, Russell Martin:
Russell passed away peacefully on Tuesday 2 June 2020, at Marinoto Rest Home. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Loving father of Paul, Glenda and Graham, and stepfather of Tim. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Joan and John Cook, Donald and the late Bev Waite, Ann and Christopher Jensen. Messages c/- 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held on Saturday 6 June 2020.
A courageous battler
who will be sadly missed

Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 4 to June 6, 2020
