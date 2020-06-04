WAITE, Russell Martin:
Russell passed away peacefully on Tuesday 2 June 2020, at Marinoto Rest Home. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Loving father of Paul, Glenda and Graham, and stepfather of Tim. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Joan and John Cook, Donald and the late Bev Waite, Ann and Christopher Jensen. Messages c/- 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held on Saturday 6 June 2020.
A courageous battler
who will be sadly missed
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 4 to June 6, 2020